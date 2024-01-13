DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) versus Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Head to Head Review

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49% Accuray -1.49% -12.80% -1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DarioHealth and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

DarioHealth currently has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 181.93%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.02%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Accuray.

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $23.55 million 2.47 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -1.89 Accuray $447.61 million 0.61 -$9.28 million ($0.07) -40.43

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Accuray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accuray beats DarioHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.