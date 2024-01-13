David P. Rosenbaum Sells 30,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ardelyx Stock Performance
Shares of ARDX stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ardelyx
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
