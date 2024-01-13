David P. Rosenbaum Sells 30,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

