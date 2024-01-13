Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,195,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

