Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

