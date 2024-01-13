Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $182.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.63.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.