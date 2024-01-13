Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

