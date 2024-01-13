Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $59.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIN opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

