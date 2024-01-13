Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 5.3%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88. 77,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 959,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

