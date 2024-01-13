Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $136.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.86.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

