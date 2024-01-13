e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $132.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.42.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company.

ELF opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $161.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,482 shares of company stock valued at $12,068,059. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

