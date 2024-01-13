E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target Raised to $4.50

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of E2open Parent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in E2open Parent by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

