Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

