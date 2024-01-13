Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) vs. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Head to Head Contrast

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Edenred has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edenred and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $2.14 billion 7.16 $406.69 million N/A N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $729.96 million N/A $113.66 million $0.54 24.83

Profitability

Edenred has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares Edenred and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 19.12% 11.37% 7.41%

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Edenred and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 0 3 0 3.00 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Edenred beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA. The company also provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment solutions that enhance the management of inter-company cash flows made through checks or transfers; PrePay solutions; incentives and rewards programs, including Ticket Compliments and Ticket Kadéos; and public social programs. Its solutions are used in various areas, such as meals, food, fuel, business travel, childcare, shopping, transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare, training, and human services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

