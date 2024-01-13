Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $71.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 41,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Edison International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

