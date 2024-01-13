Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.39

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.39 and last traded at C$22.22, with a volume of 26576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of C$333.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4394237 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 45,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$953,150.30. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 45,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$953,150.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,156. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

