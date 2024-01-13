Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $565.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $565.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health stock opened at $475.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.04. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

