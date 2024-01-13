Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 4,180 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after buying an additional 351,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
