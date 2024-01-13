Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 4,180 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after buying an additional 351,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

