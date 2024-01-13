Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

