Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

