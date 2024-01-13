Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

