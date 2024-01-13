Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOSE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,431 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 180.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

EOSE stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.