Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EOSE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
EOSE stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What are dividend payment dates?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.