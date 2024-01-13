Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $830.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $830.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Equinix stock opened at $815.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $796.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $773.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $824.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $368,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

