Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

UDR Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UDR opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

