Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of UDR opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

