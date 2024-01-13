Equities Analysts Set Expectations for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will earn $47.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

CCCC stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $335.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.