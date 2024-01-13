Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $241.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,706,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $249.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

