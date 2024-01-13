Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average is $159.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $390.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

