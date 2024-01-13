Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $450.89.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $370.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.71. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.18 by $3.96. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 55.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

