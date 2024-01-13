Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.7 %

EXPE opened at $148.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

