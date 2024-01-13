Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $396.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

