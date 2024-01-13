F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FNB

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.