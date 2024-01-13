Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.73. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 1,286 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.