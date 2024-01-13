Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

