Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNF. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

