Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIL. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.89.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

