Financial Review: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) vs. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF)

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zepp Health and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zepp Health presently has a consensus price target of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 217.50%. Given Zepp Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zepp Health is more favorable than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $600.66 million 0.16 -$41.80 million ($0.65) -2.46 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $77.38 0.10

This table compares Zepp Health and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zepp Health. Zepp Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zepp Health and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health -9.52% -11.01% -5.69% Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Zepp Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats Zepp Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. It offers its products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

