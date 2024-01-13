First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Citigroup

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from C$32.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FM. Barclays cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.38.

TSE:FM opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

