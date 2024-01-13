Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,143,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

