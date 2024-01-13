FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of FMC by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

