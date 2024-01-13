Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 374.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $129.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FMX

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.