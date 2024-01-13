Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 86.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 46.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 306.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

