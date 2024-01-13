Foster Group Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $355.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $354.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

