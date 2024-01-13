Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,620,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

