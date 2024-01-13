Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

