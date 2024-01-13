FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Decreased by Analyst

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

