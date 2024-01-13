FY2024 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.