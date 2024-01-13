FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $6.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.
View Our Latest Research Report on TCK
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.