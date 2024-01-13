FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $114,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,629,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,210,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $114,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,629,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,210,741.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 267,202 shares of company stock worth $2,059,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

