General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

General Motors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.