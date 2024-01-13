Genpact (NYSE:G) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NYSE G opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Genpact by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

