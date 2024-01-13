Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gentex by 17.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Invesco LLC grew its position in Gentex by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gentex by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 884,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,024,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

